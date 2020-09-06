Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A few showers are possible before midnight. The rest of the night will be muggy and mostly cloudy. Lows will reach the lower 70s.



Sunday will be sunnier and pleasant. Highs will only be in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.



Monday will be similar to Sunday, just a tad bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Another cold front will sweep through Central Texas late Tuesday and early Wednesday bringing more rain to the region and another round of cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday before falling down into the mid 70s on Wednesday.