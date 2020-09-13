Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the mid to lower 70s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.



Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Cloud cover will increase in the evening.



Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms by the afternoon for areas east of I-35.

The rest of the week will be seasonal with highs hovering around the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms for the rest of the work week.