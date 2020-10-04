Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A cold front will move through Saturday night dropping temperatures down into the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night. Winds ahead of the front will be a bit breezy, but things will calm down by Sunday morning.



Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Monday will be similar with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly sunny.



The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and staying there until the weekend.