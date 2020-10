Cloud cover will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall down into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through Central Texas Sunday night.

The cold front will stall in Central Texas Monday morning dropping highs down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. The front is expected to move out by Tuesday.