Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

A cold front will bring increasing chances of showers and storms Sunday afternoon for parts of Central Texas. Closer towards the Brazos Valley may barely see any rain at all, but our far northern counties are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. A few severe storms will be possible across the yellow shaded area (Slight Risk), mainly between 12 PM to around 6 PM. Damaging winds are the primary threat, though some hail will be possible with the most robust storms. Tornado threat for Sunday remains low, almost zero. The cold front will stall to our north which will increase our chances for more afternoon storms on Monday.