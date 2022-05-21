A slight risk of severe weather remains the big story for the rest of our Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are beginning to push their way into Central Texas ahead of our next cold front. The activity will continue to slide southeastward through the area for the rest of the afternoon and into this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Central Texas through 11 PM tonight.

The main threats we’re watching with these storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts between 65-70 MPH, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall that could produce flooding issues. While the tornado threat is low, it cannot be ruled out.

We’ll continue to provide updates throughout the day and keep you forewarned.