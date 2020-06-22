Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Weather

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night with lows in the mid 70s. Monday morning will start out warm and cloudy, but skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Monday.

Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday morning. Showers and storms are most likely after midnight. Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms.

Tuesday will start out wet with lingering showers and storms, but the rain will clear out by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday and highs will be in the lower 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

102° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Wednesday

101° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Thursday

99° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Friday

98° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Saturday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunday

97° / 76°
Sunshine
Monday

97° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Hourly Forecast

89°

11 PM
Clear
0%
89°

86°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

97°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

99°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
99°

100°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

99°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

97°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

94°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

91°

9 PM
Clear
0%
91°

89°

10 PM
Clear
0%
89°

