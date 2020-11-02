Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be chilly with temperatures falling down into the 30s. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.



The work week will start out chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly clear once again.



The rest of the week will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.