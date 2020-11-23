Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be chillier with temperatures falling down into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy all night.



Monday will be slightly cooler with highs only getting into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day.



Tuesday will be much warmer and muggier with winds coming in from the south. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies all day. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms on Tuesday.



Rain chances will return over the weekend as another front sweeps through Central Texas.