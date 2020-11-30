Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A freeze watch is in effect for most of Central Texas until Tuesday morning.



Sunday night will be very chilly with lows hovering around freezing. Skies will clear up as we head into Monday morning.



Monday will be another cold day with highs only reaching the lower 50s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Tuesday afternoon will be slightly warmer, but the lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny.



A chance of rain returns to Central Texas on Wednesday with highs briefly returning to the upper 50s.