Sunday Evening Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A cold front will sweep through Central Texas Sunday night bringing temperatures down into the 60s and even the 50s in some areas. Cloud cover will increase overnight.



Monday will be chilly with highs only reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. The Brazos Valley will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s.



Tuesday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid 80s. The day will start out mostly cloudy, but it will clear up in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.



The rest of the week will be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.