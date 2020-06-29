Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s across Central Texas. Showers are possible before midnight, but most of the area will dry out by Monday morning.


Monday will be hot and humid with highs reaching the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 100 degrees in the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, but skies will begin to clear up in the evening.


Tuesday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, but will become mostly clear late in the day and in the early evening.


The rest of the week will be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 40% 93° 78°

Tuesday

97° / 78°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 97° 78°

Wednesday

99° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 99° 78°

Thursday

100° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 100° 77°

Friday

101° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 101° 77°

Saturday

98° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 98° 75°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

