Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers in the morning and in the early evening.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be much warmer with highs returning to the upper 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs reaching 100 degrees by the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 75°

Monday

92° / 76°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 92° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 76°

Thursday

99° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 99° 76°

Friday

101° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 101° 78°

Saturday

104° / 79°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 104° 79°

Hourly Forecast

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

