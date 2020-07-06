Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers in the morning and in the early evening.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s and skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be much warmer with highs returning to the upper 90s and feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs reaching 100 degrees by the weekend.