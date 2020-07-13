Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tonight will will be warm and muggy with temperatures only falling down into the lower 90s before midnight and then eventually falling down in the lower 80s by Monday morning. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Monday will start out warm with temperatures in the 80s throughout the morning and then reaching 104 in the afternoon with a feel like temperature of 110. A heat advisory is in effect until Monday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs around 103 degrees. The feel like temperature will be around 110 degrees again.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and hovering around the century mark.

