Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s. There will be a few passing clouds throughout the night, but skies will be mostly clear.

Monday will be another hot day with highs reaching the mid 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Isolated showers are more likely after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday.