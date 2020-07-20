Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling down into the mid 70s. There will be a few passing clouds throughout the night, but skies will be mostly clear.

Monday will be another hot day with highs reaching the mid 90s. Feel like temperatures will be in the triple digits. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Isolated showers are more likely after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 75°

Monday

97° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 75°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 89° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 74°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Friday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 91° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

94°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

