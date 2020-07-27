Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible before midnight, but most of Central Texas will remain dry throughout the night.

Monday will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the lower 90s. Due to the humidity, feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. A few scattered showers are possible in the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon.

A few showers are possible across Central Texas on Tuesday, with most of the activity in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching the lower 90s.

The rest of the week will be warmer with highs returning to the upper 90s by the weekend and partly sunny skies.