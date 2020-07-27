Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible before midnight, but most of Central Texas will remain dry throughout the night.

Monday will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the lower 90s. Due to the humidity, feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. A few scattered showers are possible in the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon.

A few showers are possible across Central Texas on Tuesday, with most of the activity in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with highs reaching the lower 90s.

The rest of the week will be warmer with highs returning to the upper 90s by the weekend and partly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 84° 74°

Monday

93° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 76°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 76°

Friday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Saturday

97° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

