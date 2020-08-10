Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be warm and humid with temperatures falling down into the 80s by midnight. Lows will reach the mid to upper 70s by Monday morning with mostly clear skies.



It’s going to be another hot and muggy week with highs hovering around the century mark on Monday. There will be a few lingering clouds in the morning, but skies will clear up by the afternoon and be mostly sunny.



Tuesday will be another hot day with highs around 100 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Feel like temperatures will be around 102-105 degrees.