Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be another nice night with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 70s.


Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. We may see a few passing clouds, but otherwise Monday will be sunny and warm.


The forecast for the rest of the week is a little trickier. Tropical moisture will move into the area on Tuesday and we will see more humidity and an increase in cloud cover Tuesday afternoon. The chance for isolated shower and storms increases Tuesday afternoon and evening.


Scattered showers are possible the rest of the week due to the increase in Tropical moisture, but this all depends on the track of Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco.

