Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be another warm and muggy night with lows falling down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be mostly clear for most of the night, but we may see a few passing clouds by Monday morning.

Monday will be hot and humid. The heat advisory for Central Texas has been extended through Monday evening. Highs will be in the triple digits and feel like temperatures will be even warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be warm, but cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 90s and in the triple digits. Cloud cover will increase in the afternoon and so will the chance of rain. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.