Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

There is a slight chance of isolated showers before midnight across Central Texas, but most of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will fall down into the lower 70s.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Cloud cover will increase Monday afternoon, but most of Central Texas will see plenty of sun.

Tuesday will be muggier with highs in the 90s and cloud cover increasing throughout the day. A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning dropping our highs down into the mid 70s. There is a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday.