Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows falling down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly clear.



Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Monday will be slightly muggier with a brief chance of isolated showers and storms east of I-35.



Tuesday will be similar and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is a 20% chance of rain for areas east of I-35.



Rain chances increase mid-week with highs falling down into the mid 80s