Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be cool and muggy as tropical moisture starts to move into Central Texas. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s.



The forecast for the rest of the week is a little more complicated and depends entirely on Tropical Storm Beta’s movements. As of now, the outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta are forecast to reach Central Texas by Monday afternoon and evening. There is a 70% chance of rain on Monday with temperatures falling down into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain Monday, but areas that do may be at risk for flooding.



Tuesday has a similar forecast to Monday. Tropical Storm Beta will be slowly making it’s way up the Texas Coast at this point. If it tracks more westward, Central Texas will be more at risk for flooding. If it stays along the coast, not everyone will see the rain but our southern counties will continue to see heavy showers throughout the day. Highs will only reach the mid 70s.



Conditions will start to dry up on Wednesday. There is still a chance of rain early in the day, but we will clear up late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny towards the end of the week with highs returning to the mid 80s by Friday.