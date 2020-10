Sunday night will be calm and cool with temperatures falling down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures may even fall down into the mid 40s in rural areas. Skies will be mostly clear.



Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs slightly below normal, in the lower 80s, and mostly sunny skies.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



The rest of the week will be quiet and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.