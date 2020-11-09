Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures only falling down into the 60s. Cloud cover will increase by Monday morning.

Monday will be muggy and warm with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but they will clear up by the afternoon and we will see partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will sweep through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early in the day as the front moves through, but most of Central Texas will stay dry. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s and skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon.