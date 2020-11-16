Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be chilly with temperatures falling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure will move into the area keeping Central Texas mostly clear.



Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with winds coming in from the south around 5 mph.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Skies will be still be mostly sunny.



The rest of the week will be warmer with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s and even into the 80s by the end of the week. Skies will stay mostly sunny until the weekend, when another cold front sweep through the region.