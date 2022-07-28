Hot and rain-free weather is expected today. Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to near 103 degrees with heat index values between 103-106.
Mostly sunny skies are expected with south winds between 10-15 mph.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
Hot and rain-free weather is expected today. Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to near 103 degrees with heat index values between 103-106.
Mostly sunny skies are expected with south winds between 10-15 mph.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now