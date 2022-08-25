Storm chances will steadily creep upward into next week with temperatures near or slightly below normal.
Most areas won’t receive rainfall this weekend, but rain chances will increase to 40- 50% through the middle of next week.
by: Mike LaPoint
by: Mike LaPoint
