Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Partly cloudy skies tonight with a little haze in the air, with temperatures slowly falling to the lower 80s by midnight. 

By Friday morning, lows will be in the 70s. Our humidity values will start to lower on Friday and continue into the weekend, and that means the heat advisory will not be continued. 

It still will be hot Friday and Saturday, with highs around 100 degrees – but the heat index should be about the same. The chances of rain will be slight over the weekend, with the best chances to the east and north of Waco. Stay cool!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

99° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 99° 75°

Friday

102° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 102° 75°

Saturday

101° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 101° 75°

Sunday

100° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 100° 77°

Monday

96° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 77°

Tuesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 76°

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Hourly Forecast

98°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

94°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

89°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

96°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

98°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°

99°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

100°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
100°

100°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
100°

