Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Our Heat Advisory continues at least through the weekend, with high temperatures around 101 degrees on Saturday and 104 degrees on Sunday – with heat index values between 105-110 degrees. Try to limit your time outside and make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Low temperatures over the next week will only fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to all the moisture in the air – so it will be very muggy early in the morning, too! No rain is expected for the next seven days.