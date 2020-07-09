LIVE NOW /
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted:

Our Heat Advisory continues at least through the weekend, with high temperatures around 101 degrees on Saturday and 104 degrees on Sunday – with heat index values between 105-110 degrees.  Try to limit your time outside and make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. 

Low temperatures over the next week will only fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s due to all the moisture in the air – so it will be very muggy early in the morning, too! No rain is expected for the next seven days.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 76°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 95° 76°

Friday

98° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 98° 76°

Saturday

100° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 100° 77°

Sunday

102° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 102° 78°

Monday

103° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 103° 77°

Tuesday

101° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 77°

Wednesday

99° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

9 PM
Clear
0%
90°

88°

10 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

11 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

12 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

