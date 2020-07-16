Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
Just a few clouds this evening, otherwise mostly clear and very warm. Temperatures this evening will slowly start to fall through the 80s by midnight. Overnight we’ll drop to the mid to upper 70s.

Once again, a few clouds may be hanging around Friday morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will be in the lower 100s. This will be the trend as we go into the weekend with no rainfall expected.

Thursday

99° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 99° 78°

Friday

98° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 98° 76°

Saturday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 76°

Monday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 76°

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

11 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

12 AM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

93°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

