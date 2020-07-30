Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Friday will see the greatest chances for showers and storms from a rare mid-Summer cold front. A few storms may become strong to severe, especially in the hotter and more unstable airmass across Central Texas.

Main impacts will be gusty to damaging downburst winds, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy to torrential downpours that may lead to isolated instances of flooding.

Most of our region will remain hot and steamy in the mid to upper 90s. Slight cooler air will be felt on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s.