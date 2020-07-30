Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Friday will see the greatest chances for showers and storms from a rare mid-Summer cold front. A few storms may become strong to severe, especially in the hotter and more unstable airmass across Central Texas.

Main impacts will be gusty to damaging downburst winds, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy to torrential downpours that may lead to isolated instances of flooding.

Most of our region will remain hot and steamy in the mid to upper 90s. Slight cooler air will be felt on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 78°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 98° 78°

Friday

94° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 94° 70°

Saturday

96° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 70°

Sunday

97° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 73°

Monday

97° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 72°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

97° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
91°

89°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
89°

87°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
87°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Clear
20%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
20%
81°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

