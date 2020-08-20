Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Some mid and high clouds may clutter the skies on Friday, but there will be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures reaching the 90s region-wide. Drought-stricken areas of the Big Country and Central Texas may approach 100 degrees.
There is a chance of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly west of the I-35 corridor. Severe weather is not anticipated. Clouds may linger Saturday morning, but the sun will eventually push temperatures into the 90s during the afternoon hours.
A mostly sunny day will follow on Sunday, with seasonal temperatures. We will keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico next week as a possible tropical system could send moisture up into Central Texas. Still far away, but needs to be watched.