LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Laura has passed to our east, and is well to our northeast in the Ohio Valley – bringing heavy rain and strong winds. 

We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows dropping to the middle 70s. Very humid conditions Friday, thanks to Laura, with very hot conditions. High temperatures will climb to around 103 degrees – but with our dew point, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. It will feel like 110 to 113 degrees. 

We’ve been this hot before – so remember to stay hydrated, take many breaks if you’re working outside, and never leave kids or pets in a car. 

The weekend also looks very hot, with high temperatures both days in the triple digits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected