Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It will be another cool night across Central Texas tonight, with lows ranging from low to the mid-60s. Average lows are in the 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light winds out of the north at 6-12 mph. We will warm up and clear out through the weekend, but temperatures will remain slightly below normal.

Passing clouds can be expected on Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday.

There will be another weak front will slide through the region on Sunday with low rain chances as high remain in the upper 80s.