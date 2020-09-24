Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Clouds are expected to gradually clear from west to east through the night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will shift around from the south after midnight.

Warmer and drier conditions will return for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be near or above normal, with mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive sometime early next week, but there is still much uncertainty with this system. The timing of the front could be as early as Sunday night, or as late as Tuesday, and storm chances with this front are also still uncertain.

We’ll have a better idea of what to expect with this front in a couple of days, so check back soon for more info.