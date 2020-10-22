Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A strong cold front will move through north Texas on Friday, with temperatures falling through the day. The front should move through the Metroplex around mid-morning and head toward Central Texas around noon. Gusty north winds and temperatures in the low to mid 50s will follow the frontal passage. There will also be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms along the front through the day.

Right now, high school football looks mostly cloudy and cool – with temperatures in the 50s. A pattern change is expected early next week.

An upper low will approach from the west Monday into Tuesday, bringing much cooler and wetter conditions to the area. Temperatures will likely fall during the day behind the cold front. The rain chances will continue through at least mid-week.