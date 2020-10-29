Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble this evening and tonight. Winds will be north to northwest, around 5 mph. Patchy fog is likely to develop in the early morning hours and continue into Friday Morning.

Halloween day and night will be dry and quiet. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, falling into the 50s by the evening. No rain is expected, so it will be a nice, dry night for trick-or-treating – and dry weather will be around for the rest of the weekend and into early next week, with little/no chance for rainfall.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with lows mostly in the 40s.