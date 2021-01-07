Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Highs on Friday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s across Central Texas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, clearing by the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny, with a few clouds moving in late in the day. An upper-level storm system will bring another round of precipitation chances to the region late Saturday night and Sunday. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the track of the upper-level system, which will shift where a rain-snow mix can be expected.

A more northerly track will shift the snow potential to the Interstate 20 corridor. A more southerly track means higher snow potential over Central Texas. As we get closer, more weather models will help us focus in on the track and precipitation. Stay tuned!