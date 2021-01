Mostly sunny and breezy conditions are expected on Friday, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. The winds will be a blowing, but not as strong as Thursday.

The weekend looks great, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 60 degrees. Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s.

Our next chance of rain comes on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Highs next week will be in the 50s and 60s.