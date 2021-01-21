Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will move through in the morning hours on Friday, bringing cooler air to the region. In addition to another round of light rain/drizzle moving in during Friday morning, patchy fog is possible here in Central Texas. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with cloudy skies. Winds will generally stay around 10 mph or less, with a southerly to northwesterly shift in direction.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue this weekend as one system moves off to the east and the next approaches from the west. Chances for showers will increase during the day Saturday and continue into Saturday night. Thunderstorms will become possible on Sunday as a warm front moves north through the region, then again Sunday night as an upper-level disturbance and cold front push through the area.

It is still too soon to know if any severe weather will be possible, but we should learn more details as the weekend draws nearer.