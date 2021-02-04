Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Friday should start cool and cloudy, with a few sprinkles possible over Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in the morning. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the east early shifting to become out of the south in the afternoon. Expect clouds to clear out of the area in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend, but colder air will make it down into Central Texas by the middle part of next week. A strong front will move through the region early Tuesday, with reinforcing cold air arriving by the middle/latter part of next week. We could be looking at highs in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week!