Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Cold and breezy conditions will prevail Friday, with wind speeds generally ranging between 15 and 20 MPH. Afternoon temperatures will range in the 20s and 30s. No additional accumulations of ice and freezing rain are anticipated on Friday, though hazardous travel conditions will still be present on Friday morning. Skies will generally remain cloudy, though some pockets of sun are possible for our far northern counties.

Looking ahead, a period of moderate to heavy snow is looking probable for Sunday-Monday, as an upper low moves through the Plains. Near-record cold will also be in place, with temperatures in the single digits to teens by Monday morning. There is still some uncertainty with overall snowfall totals, but we should get a better idea over the next few days.