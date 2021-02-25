Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cool, wet, and stormy Friday morning is expected across Central Texas early. Most of the showers and storms will be out of here by mid-morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Friday ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will increase through midday or early afternoon Saturday, then you can expect some scattered thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail in the afternoon.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will continue Sunday in advance of a cold front moving through the area. A few strong to severe storms may occur. Highs in the 70s over the weekend.