Despite the cool temperatures on Friday, the dry airmass in place will result in an elevated grass fire danger along and west of Interstate 35 in the afternoon, with highs in the 60s.

An upper-level disturbance moves across the area this weekend and will produce plenty of high cloud cover, but low levels remain to dry for measurable rainfall. Highs will be mainly in the 60s. Clouds decrease by Sunday afternoon, with warmer temperatures in the 70s.