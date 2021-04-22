Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Friday, as an upper-level storm system sweeps through the Southern Plains. Isolated storms may be ongoing in the morning, but coverage and intensity of storms will likely increase rapidly Friday afternoon.

Some severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible, along with locally heavy rain.

This type of weather is common for April, so remember to remain weather-aware and keep up with the latest forecast updates. The weekend looks great, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

