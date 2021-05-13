Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The weather will be rather tranquil to close out the work week. Friday will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 70s and breezy south winds.

Expect an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week, as an upper low establishes itself to the west. Low level moisture will spread northward, and these two factors in tandem will result in a continued risk for showers and thunderstorms.

At present time, the primary concern will be the potential for renewed flooding concerns – however, we’ll keep monitor of wind shear and instability which could result in a severe weather threat. Highs will be in the 80s.