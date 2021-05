Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms moving through. Best chance will be late in the day and evening.

Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail. High will be in the middle 80s.

Many areas will stay dry this weekend, with only some low rain chances mainly in Central Texas on Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with lows in the 60s.