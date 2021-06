Hot and humid conditions will continue through the end of the workweek, with high temperatures in the 90s – along with heat index values in the triple digits each afternoon.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light (weight and color) and loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning if you plan on outdoor activities. Also, bring pets indoors and/or provide them with shade and plenty of water, and do not walk them on the hot pavement.