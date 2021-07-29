Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another hot afternoon can be expected Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the 100–107 degree range. There is a low chance for thunderstorms mainly south of I-20 this Friday, but rain chances will remain around 20 percent for most areas.

Isolated strong wind gusts will be possible through this Friday evening. Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures generally in the upper 90s. Heat index values will reach or exceed 105 in many areas. It will be another hot day on Sunday, but a cold front will arrive, bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms. Somewhat milder daytime temperatures will follow during the upcoming workweek.