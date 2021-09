Above normal temperatures and elevated humidity can be expected for the last summer weekend of 2021.

An upper disturbance drifting south across the region may result in a few late day showers and thunderstorms across our far eastern counties, but should die off by or after sunset each evening. Low will be in the 70s, with highs ranging between 85 and 95 degrees each afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph on Saturday will become East around 10 mph on Sunday.